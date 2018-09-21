Jane Street Group LLC Has $4.83 Million Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 855.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 132,757 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWL. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 85.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,818,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,789 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4,104.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 261,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,978,000 after buying an additional 255,001 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 129.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 305,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,493,000 after buying an additional 172,204 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,234,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,232,000 after buying an additional 138,850 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,334,000.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

Shares of EWL stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.84.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.