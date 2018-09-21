J C Penney (JCP) Trading 7% Higher

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) shares traded up 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $2.00. 17,006,068 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 16,452,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating on shares of J C Penney in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on J C Penney from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on J C Penney to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on J C Penney from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.66.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The department store operator reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that J C Penney Company Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in J C Penney during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of J C Penney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,157,675 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 395,452 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,183,549 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 142,795 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of J C Penney in the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

