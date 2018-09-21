Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has $37.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ITRN. BidaskClub upgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in a research note on Friday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.35. The stock had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,619. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.92 million. analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delek Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 196,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 43,613 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,702,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,008,000 after buying an additional 586,393 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 361,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

