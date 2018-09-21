ISUZU MOTORS Lt/ADR (ISUZY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ISUZU MOTORS Lt/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ISUZU MOTORS Lt/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISUZY opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ISUZU MOTORS Lt/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.20.

ISUZU MOTORS Lt/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. ISUZU MOTORS Lt/ADR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter.

ISUZU MOTORS Lt/ADR Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and engine components worldwide. Its products include heavy duty trucks and busses and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks; and marine and industrial engines. Isuzu Motors Limited sells its products primarily through sales networks, trading companies, and other partners.

