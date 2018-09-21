iShares MSCI France ETF (EWQ) Short Interest Down 36.9% in August

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 550,772 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the August 15th total of 872,488 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,289 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 63.8% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 20,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 255,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,034,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $430,000.

Shares of EWQ opened at $31.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

