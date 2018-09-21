iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 22.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 10,502,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,469,000 after buying an additional 7,058,190 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,948,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,575,000 after buying an additional 4,288,200 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,299,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,288,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,261,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $51.95 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $49.20 and a 12-month high of $62.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.