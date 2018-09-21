Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) Holdings Lifted by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Iron Mountain worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 402.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Chemical Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stuart B. Brown sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $61,915.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,046.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $61,686.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,323.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

NYSE:IRM opened at $35.53 on Friday. Iron Mountain Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.5875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 110.33%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

