IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF (QGTA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QGTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st.

QGTA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.31. 384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,863. IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $25.44.

