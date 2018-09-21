IOStoken Reaches 1-Day Volume of $16.00 Million (IOST)

IOStoken (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One IOStoken token can now be purchased for $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, DDEX, Huobi and Ethfinex. Over the last week, IOStoken has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. IOStoken has a total market capitalization of $332.92 million and $16.00 million worth of IOStoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 66.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009161 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000334 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00279809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00151636 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000207 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009183 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.67 or 0.06371412 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000523 BTC.

IOStoken Token Profile

IOStoken launched on January 20th, 2018. IOStoken’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for IOStoken is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOStoken’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOStoken’s official website is iost.io . IOStoken’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken

IOStoken Token Trading

IOStoken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Koinex, BitMart, BigONE, HitBTC, OKEx, DDEX, ABCC, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Huobi, IDEX, DragonEX, Upbit, OTCBTC, Zebpay, Hotbit, Binance and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOStoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOStoken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOStoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

