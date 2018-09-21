ION Trading Up 6.7% This Week (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. In the last week, ION has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. ION has a total market cap of $14.31 million and approximately $91,686.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00010116 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00052243 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00027976 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014930 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007461 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000230 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NPER (NPER) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000490 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 27,494,493 coins and its circulating supply is 21,594,493 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is ion.community . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

ION Coin Trading

ION can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

