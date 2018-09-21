Invitation Homes (INVH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,819,409 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 199% from the previous session’s volume of 2,283,896 shares.The stock last traded at $23.94 and had previously closed at $23.65.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $24.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.77.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.24 million. Invitation Homes had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 15th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 1,309,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $30,846,943.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,101.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,321,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,788,000 after purchasing an additional 629,425 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,203,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,007 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 12,378,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,452,000 after purchasing an additional 682,379 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,501,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,975,000 after purchasing an additional 49,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Invitation Homes by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,382,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,222,000 after purchasing an additional 273,099 shares during the last quarter.

Invitation Homes Company Profile (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.