Investors Sell Shares of Xcel Energy (XEL) on Strength (XEL)

Investors sold shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $19.67 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $131.40 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $111.73 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Xcel Energy had the 28th highest net out-flow for the day. Xcel Energy traded up $0.14 for the day and closed at $47.49

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

In related news, Director Lynn Casey bought 1,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $48,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,131 shares in the company, valued at $153,074.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 7,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $349,547.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,138.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $10,105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,483,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 17,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $588,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

