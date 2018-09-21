Investors Sell Shares of Omnicom Group (OMC) on Strength (OMC)

Investors sold shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) on strength during trading on Friday. $21.14 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $188.71 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $167.57 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Omnicom Group had the 18th highest net out-flow for the day. Omnicom Group traded up $1.26 for the day and closed at $70.90

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $75.00 and set a “$70.60” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 475 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $33,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,779.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,075 shares of company stock valued at $74,289 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 201.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 239.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $151,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3,495.5% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $185,000.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

