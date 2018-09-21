Investors Sell Ross Stores (ROST) on Strength (ROST)

Investors sold shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $26.35 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $162.25 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $135.90 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Ross Stores had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Ross Stores traded up $0.01 for the day and closed at $96.95

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

In related news, Director Norman A. Ferber sold 10,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $962,665.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,552.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,137 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 197,968 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,778,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

