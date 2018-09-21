Investors Sell Parker-Hannifin (PH) on Strength (PH)

Investors sold shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $35.73 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $117.97 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $82.24 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Parker-Hannifin had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Parker-Hannifin traded up $1.59 for the day and closed at $190.48

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PH shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.78.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total transaction of $420,864.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,352. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 1,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.56, for a total value of $283,378.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,465.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,178,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,099 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,541,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,154,000 after purchasing an additional 548,399 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,646,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,588,000 after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,368,000 after acquiring an additional 77,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,523,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,399,000 after acquiring an additional 256,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.