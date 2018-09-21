Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Under Armour Inc Class A (UAA)

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 25,852 put options on the company. This is an increase of 744% compared to the typical volume of 3,062 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Under Armour Inc Class A during the second quarter worth about $49,446,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour Inc Class A during the second quarter worth about $31,283,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Under Armour Inc Class A during the second quarter worth about $29,009,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour Inc Class A during the second quarter worth about $15,803,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Under Armour Inc Class A by 2,457.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,585,000 after acquiring an additional 682,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.77% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour Inc Class A presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Under Armour Inc Class A has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 104.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of -0.37.

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Under Armour Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc Class A will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Inc Class A Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

