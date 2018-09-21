Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Banco Santander (SAN)

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 5,545 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,540% compared to the average daily volume of 210 put options.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SAN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 18,037 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 540.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 179,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 151,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.