Investors Buy Spotify (SPOT) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $134.65 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $108.68 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $25.97 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Spotify had the 24th highest net in-flow for the day. Spotify traded down ($4.38) for the day and closed at $171.14

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Spotify in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research raised shares of Spotify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Spotify in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Spotify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.62.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($1.57). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Spotify’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Spotify during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

