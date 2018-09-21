Investors Buy NextEra Energy (NEE) on Weakness After Insider Selling

Traders bought shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) on weakness during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $112.03 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $72.15 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $39.88 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, NextEra Energy had the 15th highest net in-flow for the day. NextEra Energy traded down ($4.27) for the day and closed at $169.17Specifically, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $2,922,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,374,595.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 7,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total value of $1,323,838.70. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 98,914 shares in the company, valued at $17,141,796.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,408 shares of company stock worth $10,546,494 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 49.10% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 492.5% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

