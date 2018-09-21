Investors Buy Mastercard (MA) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $198.16 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $113.88 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $84.28 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Mastercard had the 8th highest net in-flow for the day. Mastercard traded down ($1.86) for the day and closed at $218.19

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $226.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 103.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

In related news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $13,987,835.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,905 shares in the company, valued at $25,826,116.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $75,734,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $258,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $55,252,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

