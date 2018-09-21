Investors Buy Marathon Petroleum (MPC) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $139.26 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $96.61 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $42.65 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Marathon Petroleum had the 14th highest net in-flow for the day. Marathon Petroleum traded down ($3.43) for the day and closed at $80.54

Several brokerages have commented on MPC. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.12.

The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,506,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,645,000 after buying an additional 2,297,774 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 59.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,798,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,829,000 after buying an additional 2,162,851 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $378,482,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,426,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,563,000 after buying an additional 102,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.7% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,681,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,327,000 after buying an additional 164,278 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

