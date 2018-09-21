Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Cypress Semiconductor (CY)

Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 13,609 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 807% compared to the average daily volume of 1,500 put options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

In related news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,565 shares of company stock valued at $186,904 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 34,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 41,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 96,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CY opened at $16.09 on Friday. Cypress Semiconductor has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.98.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Cypress Semiconductor’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 26th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.33%.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

