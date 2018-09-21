Investors Buy Large Volume of NRG Energy Put Options (NRG)

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 10,113 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,521% compared to the average daily volume of 624 put options.

NRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

In related news, EVP Christopher Moser sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $534,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,941. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 24,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $881,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,286. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $4,168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,002,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,177,000 after purchasing an additional 937,092 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 108.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 206,430 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,079,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,350,000 after purchasing an additional 461,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,217,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,885,000 after purchasing an additional 102,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.07. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a positive return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

