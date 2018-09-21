Investors Buy DowDuPont (DWDP) on Weakness After Analyst Downgrade

Investors bought shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) on weakness during trading hours on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $79.00. $518.51 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $76.96 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $441.55 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, DowDuPont had the 13th highest net in-flow for the day. DowDuPont traded down ($0.34) for the day and closed at $69.69

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DWDP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. MED restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.80.

In other news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $7,120,633.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward D. Breen bought 29,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,903.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DowDuPont during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in DowDuPont during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DowDuPont during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DowDuPont by 85.1% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in DowDuPont during the second quarter worth about $132,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $160.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $24.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

