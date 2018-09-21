Investors Buy AbbVie (ABBV) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) on weakness during trading on Friday. $511.94 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $51.91 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $460.03 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, AbbVie had the 11th highest net in-flow for the day. AbbVie traded down ($0.42) for the day and closed at $92.26

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Deutsche Bank lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.86 to $65.61 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.86 to $65.61 in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.31.

Get AbbVie alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $137.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 362.05% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

In other news, EVP Michael Severino sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $4,876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,871,627.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn F. Tilton acquired 5,400 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.90 per share, with a total value of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,646.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in AbbVie by 6,123.5% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.