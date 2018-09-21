Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for September, 21st (AZIHF, CARA, CPRX, ECOR, EDIT, FSCT, GFF, KALV, TFSL, WRK)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, September 21st:
UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA). They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT). They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.
Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.
Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV). Cantor Fitzgerald issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.
Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK). Wells Fargo & Co issued a market perform rating on the stock.
Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Holding SpA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Holding SpA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.