Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for September, 21st (AZIHF, CARA, CPRX, ECOR, EDIT, FSCT, GFF, KALV, TFSL, WRK)

Investment Analysts' new coverage for Friday, September 21st:

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA). They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT). They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV). Cantor Fitzgerald issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK). Wells Fargo & Co issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating on the stock.

