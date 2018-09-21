Investar (ISTR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ISTR. BidaskClub upgraded Investar from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Investar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price objective on Investar and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investar has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of Investar stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $249.33 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Investar has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $29.90.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.84 million. Investar had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 15.20%. analysts anticipate that Investar will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Investar by 5.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Investar in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Investar by 18.6% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Investar by 38.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 19,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Investar by 12.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 47,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

