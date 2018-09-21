Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,478 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,176,000.

PSCF opened at $59.21 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $50.44 and a 1-year high of $60.55.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

