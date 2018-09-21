Invesco Canadian Energy Income ETF (ENY) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Canadian Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ENY) by 61.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,708 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Canadian Energy Income ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA ENY opened at $7.81 on Friday. Invesco Canadian Energy Income ETF has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $8.98.

Get Invesco Canadian Energy Income ETF alerts:

Invesco Canadian Energy Income ETF Company Profile

Claymore/SWM Canadian Energy Income Index ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Sustainable Canadian Energy Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of 30 stocks selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on the TSX, NYSE Amex, NASDAQ or NYSE.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Canadian Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ENY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Canadian Energy Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Canadian Energy Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.