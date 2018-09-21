Intertek Group’s (ITRK) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 4,950 ($64.48) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 4,750 ($61.87). Barclays’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,350 ($56.66) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 5,200 ($67.73) to GBX 5,400 ($70.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Kepler Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 5,585 ($72.75) to GBX 5,750 ($74.90) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 4,580 ($59.66) to GBX 5,510 ($71.77) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,273.64 ($68.69).

Shares of LON ITRK opened at GBX 4,836 ($62.99) on Wednesday. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,826 ($49.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,470 ($71.25).

In other news, insider Ross McCluskey sold 1,450 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,056 ($65.86), for a total value of £73,312 ($95,495.64).

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

