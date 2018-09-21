Internxt (INXT) Market Cap Reaches $1.84 Million

Internxt (CURRENCY:INXT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last week, Internxt has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. One Internxt token can now be bought for approximately $2.92 or 0.00043616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox. Internxt has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $11,268.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Internxt Token Profile

Internxt’s launch date was July 9th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 629,610 tokens. Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internxt’s official website is internxt.com

Internxt Token Trading

Internxt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, IDEX, LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

