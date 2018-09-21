International Paper (IP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Driven by healthy demand across its global operations, the company anticipates delivering a second consecutive year of strong earnings growth in 2018. International Paper is undergoing restructuring initiatives to transform itself into a core packaging company. It also intends to invest significantly to improve its North American containerboard mill system, enhancing product quality and reducing costs. The company expects the acquisition of Weyerhaeuser’s pulp business to generate annual synergies of approximately $175 million by the end of 2018. However, elevated input costs and higher distribution costs will likely affect the company’s margins in the near term. The stock has underperformed the industry over the past year. “

IP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $66.94 in a report on Friday, June 1st. MED decreased their target price on International Paper from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.69 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.73. 111,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 4,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $256,803.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Nicholls sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $893,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,501.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,725 shares of company stock worth $2,484,864. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 78,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 499,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,687,000 after buying an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

