Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,666,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,013 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $784,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.4% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.1% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.3% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total transaction of $2,540,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 419,907 shares in the company, valued at $30,481,049.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $5,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,017 shares of company stock valued at $22,391,283. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. FIX started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.56.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

