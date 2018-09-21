Intec Pharma (NTEC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,059,730 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 652% from the previous session’s volume of 140,965 shares.The stock last traded at $4.35 and had previously closed at $3.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTEC. HC Wainwright set a $16.00 price target on Intec Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on Intec Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intec Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). analysts predict that Intec Pharma will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the first quarter worth about $138,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

Intec Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

