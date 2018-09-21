Insmed (INSM) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on INSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine lowered Insmed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Insmed in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Insmed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. Insmed has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 14.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.08. sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Insmed by 196.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Insmed during the second quarter valued at $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Insmed during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the second quarter valued at $200,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is amikacin liposome inhalation suspension, which is in late-state development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

