Insider Selling: Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) SVP Sells $133,778.10 in Stock

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) SVP Emre Onder sold 1,734 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total transaction of $133,778.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,475.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Emre Onder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 10th, Emre Onder sold 338 shares of Xilinx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $24,160.24.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $78.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.38. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.27 and a 52 week high of $79.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.46 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 50.88%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Xilinx in the second quarter worth about $123,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the second quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Xilinx in the first quarter worth about $211,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

