Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc (W) CTO Sells 4,788 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CTO John Champlin Mulliken sold 4,788 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $701,729.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Champlin Mulliken also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 16th, John Champlin Mulliken sold 1,379 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $163,880.36.

NYSE W opened at $137.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.47. Wayfair Inc has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $151.20.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 31,507.11% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 27.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,434,000 after buying an additional 54,414 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,032,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Wayfair by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Wayfair from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Wayfair from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Wayfair from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Wayfair from $95.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Wayfair to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.50.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

