Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc (W) CTO Sells 4,788 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CTO John Champlin Mulliken sold 4,788 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $701,729.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
John Champlin Mulliken also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 16th, John Champlin Mulliken sold 1,379 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $163,880.36.
NYSE W opened at $137.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.47. Wayfair Inc has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $151.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 27.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,434,000 after buying an additional 54,414 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,032,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Wayfair by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Wayfair from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Wayfair from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Wayfair from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Wayfair from $95.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Wayfair to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.50.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.
Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.