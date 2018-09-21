Insider Selling: Strayer Education Inc (STRA) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Strayer Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) insider J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $673,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,494 shares in the company, valued at $15,009,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

J Kevin Gilligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 13th, J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of Strayer Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $676,650.00.

On Thursday, September 6th, J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of Strayer Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.32, for a total value of $676,600.00.

On Thursday, August 30th, J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of Strayer Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $682,750.00.

On Thursday, August 23rd, J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of Strayer Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $678,950.00.

On Monday, August 20th, J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of Strayer Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $648,300.00.

Shares of STRA traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $136.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,076. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Strayer Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.75 and a fifty-two week high of $138.97.

Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.65 million. Strayer Education had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 3.14%. Strayer Education’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Strayer Education Inc will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Strayer Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. Strayer Education’s payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strayer Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Strayer Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Strayer Education to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Strayer Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on Strayer Education in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Strayer Education by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,928 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strayer Education by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strayer Education by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strayer Education by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,459 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $135,857,000 after acquiring an additional 17,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strayer Education by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strayer Education Company Profile

Strayer Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

