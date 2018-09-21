Insider Selling: Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Sleep Number stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.57. The stock had a trading volume of 791,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,748. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. Sleep Number Corp has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $40.72.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $316.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.81 million. Sleep Number had a return on equity of 115.80% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. analysts expect that Sleep Number Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNBR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sleep Number from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,945,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,112,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,718,000 after buying an additional 102,964 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

