Insider Selling: Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) CEO Sells $2,959,260.00 in Stock

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 93,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $2,959,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 782.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 126.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 486,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 271,397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 87.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 100,476 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,471,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAIL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sailpoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

