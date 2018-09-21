Insider Selling: Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) CEO Sells $2,959,260.00 in Stock

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 93,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $2,959,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 782.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAIL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sailpoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.
Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.
