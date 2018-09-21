Insider Selling: Royal Nickel Corp (RNX) Director Sells C$28,000.00 in Stock

Royal Nickel Corp (TSE:RNX) Director Frank Marzoli sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total value of C$28,000.00.

Shares of Royal Nickel stock opened at C$0.43 on Friday. Royal Nickel Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.48.

Royal Nickel (TSE:RNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Royal Nickel had a negative return on equity of 58.08% and a negative net margin of 49.48%. The business had revenue of C$10.27 million for the quarter.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised Royal Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$0.15 to C$0.40 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

