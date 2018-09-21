Insider Selling: Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Insider Sells 127,251 Shares of Stock

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) insider Blake W. Nordstrom sold 127,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $7,827,209.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,519,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,970,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.34. 3,464,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,069. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 56.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,713,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 60,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 23,627 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 945,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,954,000 after acquiring an additional 629,307 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 43,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.21.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

