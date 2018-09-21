Insider Selling: InVitae Corp (NVTA) Insider Sells 645 Shares of Stock

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) insider Patty Dumond sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $10,694.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,172.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Patty Dumond also recently made the following trade(s):

Get InVitae alerts:

On Tuesday, September 18th, Patty Dumond sold 290 shares of InVitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $4,834.30.

Shares of NVTA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.14. 40,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. InVitae Corp has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.80.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. InVitae had a negative net margin of 125.03% and a negative return on equity of 111.27%. The company had revenue of $37.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.70 million. equities research analysts expect that InVitae Corp will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of InVitae by 57.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 269,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of InVitae by 25.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 53,205 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of InVitae during the second quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InVitae by 694.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 468,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of InVitae by 97.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVTA. ValuEngine raised shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's tests include multiple genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; proactive health and wellness screening; and preimplantation embryo testing and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.