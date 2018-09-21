Insider Selling: General Dynamics Co. (GD) Insider Sells $15,550,328.50 in Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) insider S. Daniel Johnson sold 77,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $15,550,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,333 shares in the company, valued at $19,851,700.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

GD stock opened at $202.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $184.21 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The firm has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.33. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GD. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $275.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.