Insider Selling: General Dynamics Co. (GD) Insider Sells $15,550,328.50 in Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) insider S. Daniel Johnson sold 77,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $15,550,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,333 shares in the company, valued at $19,851,700.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
GD stock opened at $202.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $184.21 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The firm has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.33. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on GD. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $275.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.39.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.
