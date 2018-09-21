Insider Selling: Gear Energy Ltd (GXE) Director Sells C$22,482.88 in Stock

Gear Energy Ltd (TSE:GXE) Director William Henry English sold 20,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$22,482.88.
Shares of TSE GXE opened at C$1.11 on Friday. Gear Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of C$0.67 and a 12-month high of C$1.47.
Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). Gear Energy had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 32.15%. The company had revenue of C$33.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.75 million.
About Gear Energy
Gear Energy Ltd. engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its core heavy oil producing areas are located in East Central Alberta and West Central Saskatchewan; and light oil producing areas are located Central Alberta.
Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.