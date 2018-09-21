Insider Selling: Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (ESP) CFO Sells 1,778 Shares of Stock

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) CFO David A. Oneil sold 1,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $57,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ESP stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.95. 4,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $32.55.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%.

About Espey Manufacturing & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

