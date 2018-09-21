Insider Selling: Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) CEO Sells $1,834,300.00 in Stock

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) CEO Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 28,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,834,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,661,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Daniel Abdun-Nabi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 17th, Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 1,319 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $85,735.00.

On Wednesday, September 5th, Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 90,776 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,462,899.68.

EBS stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.94 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 16.55%. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter worth about $134,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 108.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 5,992.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $62.00 price target on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent Biosolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

