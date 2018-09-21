Insider Selling: CVS Health Corp (CVS) EVP Sells 13,311 Shares of Stock

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $1,027,076.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CVS Health stock opened at $79.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $60.14 and a one year high of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $46.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.34 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $80.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 7,100.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $122,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

