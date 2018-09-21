Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (CIEN) SVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $77,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen B. Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 15th, Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $65,000.00.

On Thursday, June 21st, Stephen B. Alexander sold 1,978 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $50,537.90.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $32.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $818.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.28 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. ValuEngine raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Ciena from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Ciena from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,630,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,740,000 after buying an additional 224,828 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,022,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,174,000 after buying an additional 453,397 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,734,607 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,494,000 after buying an additional 988,292 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,276,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,341,000 after buying an additional 70,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,153,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,095,000 after buying an additional 1,016,354 shares in the last quarter.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

