Insider Selling: CarGurus Inc (CARG) Director Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 120,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $6,253,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 14th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 120,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $6,258,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 120,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $6,117,600.00.

On Monday, September 10th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 120,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $5,824,800.00.

On Thursday, September 6th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 120,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $5,731,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 120,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $5,881,200.00.

On Thursday, August 30th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 102,442 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $5,087,269.72.

On Tuesday, August 28th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 120,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $5,986,800.00.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. CarGurus Inc has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $56.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 431.92.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. CarGurus had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $110.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.84 million. equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. JMP Securities upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. FMR LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,982,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 116,567.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,625,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622,769 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CarGurus by 877.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 681,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after acquiring an additional 611,878 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CarGurus by 2,401.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,494,000 after buying an additional 483,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CarGurus by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,808,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,522,000 after buying an additional 466,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

